POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan joined forces with local jockey Harry Grace to create their own piece of racing history in Adelaide on Saturday.
Ryan, 47, took his entire stable of five horses across the border and secured three winners at Morphettville. They were all ridden by Grace.
The winning sequence started with rank outsider Laelaps at the odds of $101 winning a restricted race over 1500 metres. His other winners were Ferago and Rivkin while Big Town and Anirishman were unplaced.
Ryan, who trained the 2008 Warrnambool Cup winner Video Star, ranked Saturday's three winners up with his cup victory and Melbourne wins as a career highlights.
"It's a huge thrill to train three winners at a metropolitan track on a Saturday," Ryan told The Standard.
"I've never trained three winners on the one day ever before even on country tracks so to do it at Morphettville is real special especially when I've only got the five horses in work.
"I hatched the plan to take the team to Morphettville a few weeks ago. The trick was to find suitable races for all the horses and that came off."
Ryan acknowledged the riding skills of Grace after the wins.
"Harry is a very underrated jockey," he said. " I'm hoping the three winners make more trainers and owners aware of his talents. Harry is a nice bloke and is an extremely hard worker who deserves more race-day chances."
Ryan said he was impressed with the wins by Ferago and Rivkin and expects more wins from the lightly raced gallopers.
"Ferago is a handy stayer," he said. "I think there's still a bit of improvement in him. I'll probably set him for a Saturday grade race in Melbourne in the future. Rivkin has been a slow maturer. He's just starting to put it all together. He's got a bright future in store for him. We'll just take him through his grades quietly."
Ryan has trained five winners from his last 20 runners.
