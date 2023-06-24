WARRNAMBOOL artist Liam Barling may have won this year's Warrnibald Prize but the most important person to approve and like the portrait was Grace Kenny.
Mr Barling drew his portrait of Ms Kenny in blue pen and said a recent trip to the Warrnambool Art Gallery to give Ms Kenny and her father a sneak peak had been a success with Ms Kenny happy with the final product.
"I think she was pretty impressed which was nice because she was the main person I wanted to like it," he said.
Mr Barling approached Ms Kenny in the April school holidays and asked if she'd be interested in him doing her portrait.
"She was super keen, so I went and hung out with her on an afternoon and took some photos," he said.
"Grace decided how she wanted to be portrayed, so the photo I took... she's kind of staring into the camera and scowling a little bit. Kind of looking like she's giving you a bit of a telling off which is pretty cool.
"We spoke about how she wanted me to represent her so it was kind of nice having her trust me in that way and it was really nice connecting with her throughout the process of drawing it as well."
Mr Barling first met Grace when he helped run a summer music program with Achieve South West.
"We'd work for a week with young creatives and they'd spend the week learning a song of their choice," he said.
"I think Grace chose a Spice Girls song and then it culminated in a bit of performance for the community. That was my introduction to her and I thought she was a bit of a bad-ass from the get-go and we've since kept crossing paths. I worked with her Mum Rachel at Merri River School and then this year I started working with the Find Your Voice Collective and I've also worked with her Dad Sean."
Mr Barling has also been working with a new school leavers program that assists young people who received NDIS funding and have a particular interest in the arts.
"It's really a mentorship program and we're working on getting the steps in place to have a meaningful career because I think once you finish school if you've got a disability and you live in a rural town it's a bit of a cliff edge really," he said.
"So it's just about working with their passions and interests and hopefully finding a pathway for them to have a meaningful career and life."
Shari Nye was named runner-up for her painting of Annette Curtis. Voting for the Archiebool People's Choice Award opened on Saturday, June 24 and will run until Saturday, July 15.
