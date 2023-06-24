A CENTRAL Warrnambool house sold for more than $600,000 at an auction on Saturday with two other city properties being passed.
The Koroit Street home was built in the mid 1940s and it was the first time it had been on the market.
Bidding on the three-bedroom house opened at $450,000 and steadily climbed to $640,000.
Auctioneer and Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said the house had some art deco features with a north facing aspect at the rear of the property.
"There is a taste of yesteryear," he said.
"It's neat and tidy and in a very clean condition and you're only footsteps from the CBD.
"South of the highway is always very appealing."
Ray White Warrnambool sales agent Tessa Dayman said there had been 60 inspections of the house in the past four weeks and it showed "the central market was alive and well."
She said the property was purchased by a local young couple.
Earlier in the day a three bedroom house on Moreton Street was passed in auction.
Mr Torpy told the gathered crowd that the house sat on a 655sqm block.
"You'd be very hard pressed to find anything like it on the market," he said.
"These are tightly held properties.
"We all know how difficult it is to build at the moment.
"It's a great family home or it it's a great down sizer."
Ms Dayman said despite the property not selling at auction there was still strong interest in the house.
The house was passed in after Mr Torpy made a vendor bid $700,000.
A three-bedroom house at 13/45 Timor Street, at Norfolk Place, was also passed in at auction after a vendor bid of $550,00.
Auctioneer Tom Symons, from Harris and Wood, said the vendors originally bought the property by "Chinese whispers."
"They tracked down friends of friends to buy the house," he said.
"A property like this rarely comes onto the market."
