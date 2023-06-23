BOOM recruit Maisie Barlow played a dominant game for North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday - just two days out from pre-planned knee surgery.
The goal defender will have repairs on her reconstructed knee and is expected to miss up to six Hampden league games.
Eagles coach Maddison Vardy said Barlow would be missed but is confident the team, which accounted for Terang Mortlake 66-51 at Bushfield on Saturday, has the depth to manage.
"It is from her ACL surgery, she had a screw in there and she's got a cyst on her knee which is leaking fluid," she said.
"It's a bit aggravated. She's going to have surgery so we'll be without her which is why we're really starting to look at some juniors to come through that midcourt.
"Injuries aren't kind to us out here (at North Warrnambool) but we're battling hard."
Izzy McDowell, 15, made her open-grade debut for the Eagles, slotting into wing defence.
"She's been training with us for the last few weeks," Vardy said.
"She's a very physical kid, a smart player.
"She came on twice, played really well. We're really excited about Izzy, especially in the next half of the year with a few of the games we probably should win.
"We're going to start getting our juniors on the court and give them a crack.
"Our older bodies aren't kind to us, so it's time we start getting some juniors on and getting some court time into them."
Vardy was rapt with the Eagles' performance against the plucky Bloods - one of the competition's most improved sides under first-year coach Sharni Moloney.
"I knew they would come out firing. They're a very smart side and we knew that," she said.
"One thing we focused on at training was our physical game, getting a little bit stronger and taking those balls and the girls did really well at that today."
The Eagles, who were without defender Matilda Sewell (Big V commitments), made a fast start and built on their lead.
"We got a few turnovers early and broke away. It's always nice to get a little break in the first quarter," Vardy said.
Ash Ferguson got the goal keeper nod in Sewell's absence and played on the dangerous Eboni Knights.
"Eboni is such a strong shooter and we thought Ash matched her really well in there," Vardy said.
Vardy is pleased with the Eagles' status entering the league-wide bye.
They are fourth on the ladder with a 7-4 record - one win behind third-ranked Koroit.
"We had a slow start to the year but we're really starting to play good netball," she said.
"I just said to the girls the trust we're starting to have in each other to give the ball, we're coming together at the right time of the year so we're really excited."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
