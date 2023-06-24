ONE of the competition's brightest young footballers feels like he's returning to his best form after a health scare.
Jett Bermingham was electric in North Warrnambool Eagles' 15.10 (100) to 9.6 (60) win against Hampden league top-three rival Terang Mortlake on Saturday.
Bermingham had a heart issue - myopericarditis - which required medication and rest.
"It was a bit of inflammation of the heart which happened at the start of the year," he said.
"I had to have six weeks off, doing nothing, no running or anything, and then just before round one the six weeks was up so I could play.
"I had to have another little break and ever since it's been good."
The 2021 Maskell medallist, who played his 50th senior game against the Bloods, took the diagnosis in his stride.
"There's not much you can do. I stayed around the club and was seeing everyone," Bermingham said.
"I always knew I was going to be back at some stage."
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said Bermingham was "just getting better and better" as a footballer.
"They (Terang Mortlake) missed Jarryd Hay. Jarryd would've gone to him (in a shut-down role)," he said.
"We have different roles with the way we can use Jett and we've used them pretty effectively in the past.
"I thought today he was outstanding. He's so good with the ball in hand... he wins it at the contest, that's why he is hard to play on because he doesn't just wait and sit out and be a receiver, he gets in and gets the footy."
Bermingham, who is in line to represent Hampden's under 23 side at interleague next weekend, said he was rapt with the Eagles' form leading into the bye.
"We started off well and ticked away for the rest of the day," he said of the win against the second-placed Bloods.
"It's a good win going into the bye, 8-3 to start the year, so we can't complain."
The Eagles made the most of the wind in the first term, kicking seven goals to two.
It proved too big a hurdle for the Bloods.
"There were patches when Terang Mortlake got the ball out into space and they looked really dangerous but we were able to control the congestion and get the ball going our way," Dowie said.
Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna lamented the Bloods' execution and decision-making.
"North played better than us and I thought the score maybe even flattered us a bit," he said
"We played with a bit more dare in the second half."
Both sides had injuries - Eagle Nathan Vardy (knee) and Blood Lachlan Wareham (shoulder) - face stints on the sidelines.
