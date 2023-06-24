BUDDING basketballer Poppy Myers is preparing for change of role in her second under 16 national championships campaign.
The Port Fairy-based teenager, who plays representative hoops for Warrnambool, will play as a small forward when Vic Country starts its medal tilt in Western Australia on Sunday.
Myers, 15, featured as a guard 12 months ago when she was picked as a bottom-age prospect.
"This year I am more of a three (position) and occasionally I will bring the ball up the court," she said.
"I am more of a shooter this year. I played this role for a couple of practice games and I have ups and downs with it but I have definitely got to the stage that I have become more confident with it."
Small forward is considered one of basketball's most versatile positions. Myers is hoping to be an offensive threat for Vic Country.
"Last year I didn't have the shot I have this year so I am excited to see what I can do with it," he said.
Myers feels comfortable heading to Perth - the team will fly out on Friday - after getting a taste at the level last year when Vic Country fell short of a bronze medal when Vic Metro downed a match-winning buzzer-beater.
"I feel a lot more confident this year. I feel like if I bring the confidence to what I do that as a team and as myself I could do my best," she said.
Myers, who thanked coaches including Warrnambool's Lee Primmer and Louise Brown, is one of two Port Fairy players in the Vic Country side.
She will again team with Eve Covey, who has been named vice captain, and will play at centre.
"She's playing the same role as last year and I think that's great because she's just amazing at what she does in that role," Myers said.
"I think she's going to go a long way this year."
Vic Country, which starts its campaign against ACT on Sunday, is aiming to be in medal contention again.
"We've definitely got a lot of potential and I think we've got a deep group that means anything could happen," Myers said.
"Everyone has gelled, we have a lot of confidence and I think we just need to bring that to the court."
Myers, whose dad Daniel, mum Megan, brother Ollie, 17, and sister Lola, 10, will be on the sidelines as her biggest fans, believes Vic Country can test Vic Metro again too.
"We've played them a few times in practice matches and training and I think if we have our heads (in the right mind space) that day then we can get them," she said.
