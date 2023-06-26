WELCOME to The Standard's weekly football column.
WHEN Stuart 'Stewie' Pearson decided to volunteer at a country football club more than a decade ago, he never envisaged he'd be helping out 350 games later.
The Allansford-based Pearson, who works on a dairy farm, ran his 350th game as a water carrier for Hampden league club Cobden on Saturday.
Pearson, 52, joined the Bombers 15 years ago and runs water for their under 18.5 and reserves teams each weekend.
"Round one, 2009, the reserves over at Port Fairy was my first game," he told The Standard.
"When I first started I was only doing one game a week but over recent times I've been doing two games each Saturday.
"The main enjoyment is helping out but seeing everyone compete as well, seeing all the people compete each week and just trying their best."
And why Cobden? It just felt like the right fit for Pearson.
"I knew one person there and it was like something was saying 'go to Cobden, go and see them play'," he said.
"It more or less led to us being there."
Pearson said it was enjoyable to be involved in community sport.
"I previously played junior footy at Dennington back in the '80s in the under 14s and under 16s," he said.
"I dislocated my thumb at training one night, so when I dislocated my thumb I thought it was time to give footy away and never went to a game for a while.
"Then I just got the idea to go and see Cobden play a few games and put my hand up to do the water carrier."
Given his experience, he knows who might require his services more than others during matches.
Football, after all, is thirsty work.
"You get to know which ones to go to - they'll go through an awful lot," Pearson said.
Cobden's finals chances will receive a boost after the Hampden league bye with exciting footballer Ryleigh McVilly putting his hand up for senior selection.
McVilly broke his leg last season against Port Fairy.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey, whose side sits fifth on percentage, said McVilly would add a spark.
"He's got through the last three weeks in the reserves so we'll be looking forward to having him back," he said.
North Warrnambool Eagles are grateful one of their leaders is capable of dominating at either end of the ground.
Veteran Tom Batten slotted a game-high three goals in the Eagles' 15.10 (100) to 9.6 (60) win over Terang Mortlake on Saturday.
He kicked the first goal of the match - a long-bomb dagger from an angle - to set the tone for his side.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said moving Batten forward this season had "given him a new lease on life".
"He runs and jumps at the ball and competes and he's such a good kick," he said.
"His kicking for goal, there's no hook. They are gun-barrel straight."
Dowie said smalls Jye O'Brien, Felix Jones and Zac Everall were benefitting from Batten and recruit Nick Rodda bringing the ball to ground too.
Penshurst made sure its inaugural First Nations match was one to remember.
The Bombers kept their finals chances alive after toppling ladder-leader Tatyoon on Saturday to enter the Mininera and District league bye riding a wave of confidence.
Penshurst (6-4) now sits outside the top-five on percentage after inflicting the Hawks' first loss of the season.
Aaron Glare was the Bombers' best and kicked two goals while Jacob Mibus kicked three goals in the 12.10 (82) to 8.5 (53) win.
Former AFL player Nathan Lovett-Murray played for Penshurst as part of its Indigenous round celebrations.
TALENTED footballers from across the south-west region will play in round-robin matches at Ararat on Wednesday as they strive to make two Greater Western Victoria Rebels teams for the V/Line Cup - a statewide under 15 competition - in Melbourne in September.
There will be two round-robin days - the other is July 5 - which will be used to finalise Rebels' teams for the V/Line Cup.
The V/Line Cup is the first major step in teenage footballers' pathways to the AFL system.
RUSSELLS Creek footballer Kobi Chatfield became the second Warrnambool and District league under 15 player to reach a half century of goals on Saturday.
Chatfield - son of senior co-coach Danny - kicked three goals for the Creekers against Timboon Demons to bring up 50 majors.
He has hit the scoreboard in all 11 games he's played with a season-best bag of 10 goals against Nirranda, a haul of eight against Panmure and seven against Dennington.
He sits second on the age group's goal-kicking tally behind Allansford's Levi Draffen (76).
The Hampden league is busy preparing for its interleague matches in Ballarat on Saturday.
The Bottle Greens will send under 23 and under 17 teams to play at Mars Stadium. The under 17s will kick off at 11am with the under 23 game the showpiece at 1.30pm.
The under 23 squad got together on Sunday for a recovery session and will train at Koroit's Victoria Park on Tuesday night and Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Thursday evening.
The under 17 squad is bound for Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval on Tuesday night and will join the older side at Reid Oval on Thursday for its final training session.
Final teams will be unveiled on Thursday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
