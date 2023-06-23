Merrivale is expecting Georgia Martin's return to provide a boost on Saturday, with coach Elisha Sobey saying she expects a tough contest against Panmure.
Martin, a defender, returns after a UK holiday however the Tigers will be without star attacker Paiyton Noonan who has Warrnambool Mermaids' basketball commitments. The Tigers (second) and Bulldogs (third) drew 43-all when they met in round three.
"We're going to come out firing hopefully," Sobey said. "Hopefully we have a good first quarter, that's probably the one (area) we've been lacking a bit."
Sobey praised her side for its resilience dealing with the different player combinations she had been experimenting with on the court.
"It doesn't hurt them having to adjust so when things do go wrong, so it's not just one contingency plan," she said. "We've got a lot of stuff to be able to try or even (to use) to click into gear..."
Sobey believes her side's policy of players taking personal time away during the season will hold it in good stead.
"I've stuck to my word with the girls having freedom to have some time off or spend time with their families and stuff," she said.
"I've told the girls that netball's not the number one, if there's times that they do need to have a week off here and there I'm for it...I think that's going to work out in our favour for this next part of the season just that we are resilient to change."
