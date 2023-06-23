The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Merrivale welcomes back captain Georgia Martin for blockbuster clash with Panmure, rising star to miss

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipper Georgia Martin will return for Merrivale on Saturday against Panmure. Picture by Anthony Brady
Skipper Georgia Martin will return for Merrivale on Saturday against Panmure. Picture by Anthony Brady

Merrivale is expecting Georgia Martin's return to provide a boost on Saturday, with coach Elisha Sobey saying she expects a tough contest against Panmure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.