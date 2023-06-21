HISTORY: Robert Burns Scottish Festival, runs across various venues in Camperdown from June 29 to July 2.
AUTHOR: Margaret Hickey talk, Warrnambool Library, 11am-noon, Blarney Books and Art, 5.30-6.30pm.
PLAYS: Port Fairy Theatre Group's Page to Stage, six original short plays, Port Fairy Lecture Hall, runs Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.
BINGO: Noodledoof Brewing Co, from 4pm.
RADIO THEATRE: Goon Show: The Ghost Writers of Finchley, Mozart Hall, from 2.45pm.
MUSIC: Die Waarheid oor Duiwe (The Truth About Doves), Wyton Theatre, Emmanuel College, from 7.30pm. Winter jazz party with Project Sookie Sookie, Noodledoof Brewing Co., from 5pm.
ROLLER DISCO: Warrnambool Roller Derby League, Warrnambool Showgrounds, 7.30-10pm.
MEDITATION: Winter Wellness Morning, BFF Studios, Portland, 10am-1pm.
STORYTELLING: Open mic, Warrnambool RSL, from 3pm.
HORSES: Horsemanship and confidence building clinic, Wallacedale indoor arena, runs Saturday and Sunday.
COMEDY: Chris Franklin and Evan Hocking, Dirty Angel Comedy, 5-6.30pm.
MUSIC: Spinning Bar Flies, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
RACES: Lafferty Hurdle & Thackeray Steeplechase, Warrnambool Racecourse, gates from 11am.
DANCE: Warrnambool Rock and Roll Club social night, Guide Hall, Warrnambool, 7-9pm followed by supper.
NAIDOC: Ngakee Wanga Toompa (Look, Listen Feel), Reardon Theatre, Port Fairy, from 2.30pm.
CULTURE: Independence Day USA with music, American beers and a quiz with prizes, Cally Hotel, Warrnambool, from 8pm.
NAIDOC: Wylah Young writers workshop, Mortlake Library, from 11am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.