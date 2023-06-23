Politicians arguing about whether or not the federal government's housing policy goes "far enough" don't seem to understand we are not just in a rental emergency; it's a homelessness emergency.
Safe and affordable accommodation is neither a luxury nor a discretionary consumer good. It is an absolute necessity every Australian should have access to.
While the cost of heating their homes is a very real problem for south-west Victorians right now, what about the unknowable number of people who don't have homes to heat?
They are in a very different case to the Coalition and Greens politicians, who this week voted in the senate to delay the government's $10 billion Housing Australia future fund until October. Those senators receive handsome accommodation allowances whenever they brave the minus six degree temperatures of a Canberra winter.
Perhaps if one or two of the naysaying senators had spent a night with nothing between them and the frost but a car windscreen or a nylon tent fly and the clothes on their backs, the vote might have turned out differently. The short answer to the question of whether or not the Albanese government has come up with a flawless solution to the housing and homelessness dilemma is "of course not".
This perfect storm of too many people with too little money and too few homes they can afford to either rent or buy has been brewing for decades.
It is a consequence of underinvestment in social housing by governments, of greed which pegs the price of new homes and the land to build them on at whatever the market will bear, and taxation strategies that have made housing the preferred investment vehicle for many of us. It is unlikely much of this will ever change for the better, let alone in the immediate future.
Mr Albanese knows if he was to propose changing negative gearing or the capital gains tax concessions on the sale of investment properties there would be a backlash. It will be a long time before Labor forgets 2016. That said, to his and his government's credit, he is having a go.
The $2 billion "social housing accelerator" announced last weekend is a significant investment, especially when coupled with the decision to remove the $500 million cap on spending from the $10 billion Housing Affordability fund.
The accelerator should release an estimated $496 million to Victoria. But will any of that flow to the south-west? This week we revealed our region was a notable black spot in a state government affordable housing scheme that started rolling out in early 2023.
The Homes Victoria scheme, which aims to bring 2400 new rental properties on the market at prices low and middle-income earners can afford, is part of the wider Big Housing Build program. The first properties in inner Melbourne started rolling out in January.
But the government said the program would also include at least 500 properties in regional Victoria, and has already pledged developments in Bendigo, Geelong and Ballarat. The government said Ballarat had lobbied extensively to be included, so it is clear our councils need to do the same. It's time to act.
