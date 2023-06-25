The Port Fairy RSL is calling on the community to help it find the missing piece of an important historic puzzle.
The RSL is in the early stages of restoring the town's almost 100-year-old Princes Highway war memorial and needs photos to help it return the soldier to its former glory.
The soldier is missing part of his rifle on the memorial, which honours the town's fallen World War I soldiers and includes the names of some World War II veterans. It was unveiled in 1929.
Port Fairy RSL and war memorial working group member Julienne Clifford said the soldier's rifle used to be higher and included a bayonet, which were no longer there.
"One of the soldier's hands has a rifle, but the hand is right at the top," Mrs Clifford said. "Above that hand should be another piece of rifle and bayonet. They're quite a long weapon when they have a bayonet on it."
Mrs Clifford said while commemoration ceremonies in the town had moved to the Railway Place memorial due to safety reasons, the highway memorial was a very visible and important monument and it was imperative its historical integrity was retained.
"We're looking for any images that show the full rifle and bayonet so we can look at how that can be replicated in the same material," she said.
Mrs Clifford said one of the challenges was finding a photo where the details of the Italian marble statue were clear, as it tended to blend in in photos.
"We really need an accurate picture of that so we can inform our stonemasons," she said. "To do the restoration we need to know what it looked like with the bayonet showing.
"Hopefully someone can dig in their archives and find something. It's the different angles. That's the kicker with it, because it's the same colour as the soldier that's holding it, it easily blends in if you photograph it from the wrong angle."
She said Port Fairy RSL had secured a Victorian office of Veterans' Affairs stage one memorials and avenues of honour restoration grant.
It includes preliminary works such as research, planning and necessary approvals. Once the research is completed members are hopeful of obtaining a stage two grant to complete the works.
Anyone with images clearly showing the bayonet can contact the Port Fairy RSL or the Port Fairy Historical Society.
