Port Fairy RSL calls for photos to help restore the Princes Highway war memorial

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:10pm
Port Fairy RSL is calling on the public for photos of its Princes Highway war memorial to help it restore the soldier's rifle and bayonet which have broken off over time. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
The Port Fairy RSL is calling on the community to help it find the missing piece of an important historic puzzle.

