The desire to step up to Big V basketball and challenge himself provided inspiration for Matt Berkefeld to land on the doorstep of the Warrnambool Seahawks this season.
The experienced campaigner travels to training and games from his home in Mount Gambier but wouldn't have it any other way as he establishes himself in the division one men's in-form outfit.
"I'm absolutely loving it so far," he told The Standard ahead of the Seahawks' road trip to play Bulleen on Saturday night.
"I'm still living in the Mount, so there's a fair bit of travelling involved which you get used to, but years ago as a junior I was involved in the (Mount Gambier) Pioneers' program as a development player and wanted to get back into trying my luck at a higher level of basketball.
"I thought I'd give it a go and contacted Alex (Gynes) and it's sort of gone from there."
The 30-year-old tore his hamstring early on his time in Warrnambool but has come back into coach Gynes' side and performed strongly in recent weeks, playing some valuable minutes off the bench.
He's now played four games and looms as an integral part of the second-placed team ahead of the playoffs with his sharp basketball brain.
"I missed the first part of the season through injury and that gave me, in a way, a good chance to get a good look at the league," he said.
I'm feeling fit and healthy to go now and fingers crossed it stays that way.- Matt Berkefeld
"It gave me the opportunity to get used to what the pace would be at Big V before I played in it.
"I did a lot of hard work when I was injured to make sure I was ready. I'm feeling fit and healthy to go now and fingers crossed it stays that way.
"The way it's been for me, I went in not knowing what it'd be like and I'm loving it so far. It's great and I really hope I can continue on moving forward."
Berkefeld said it was an important time of the season for the Seahawks, who will be looking to build towards the pointy-end of the campaign and peak at the right time.
"We've been training well and performing well and our win-loss results have probably fluctuated a little bit, but we'll do everything we can to finish top three and get that second chance in finals," he said.
"That would be a real goal of ours and obviously if we can get a win this week that'll help.
"We haven't played Bulleen yet so to be honest we don't really know what to expect on Saturday night.
"It'll be a big challenge for us but we've spoken about trying to finish as high as we can so these are really important ones for us to win.
"If we can secure that double-chance it'll be really helpful for us."
