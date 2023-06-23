TERANG Mortlake is undermanned but up for the challenge as it prepares for a top-three clash against North Warrnambool Eagles.
Key defender Alex Moloney (overseas) and assistant coach Lewis Taylor (managed) are among the Bloods' outs for Saturday's contest at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
Bloods captain Joe Arundell said Moloney would miss roughly five rounds while Taylor would be available after the July 1 bye.
Arundell said Lachlan Wareham would play a major part in the Bloods' defence in Moloney's absence.
"Lachlan has been playing there anyway in preparation, knowing Alex was going away for a bit," he said.
"He's going to be the main big fella now."
Taylor has played the past three matches after overcoming a groin injury.
"With the bye (coming up) we thought we'd give him an extra week," Arundell said.
"He knows his body pretty well. It is more (about) looking forward to the second half of the year and making sure he's right for that."
Terang Mortlake defeated North Warrnambool in round one to kick-start its campaign. Arundell believes the Eagles will provide a sterner test on Saturday.
"It's a bit deeper into the season and they've improved a fair bit since then," he said.
"I think they've only lost maybe a game or two since."
Muddy conditions are expected with Arundell saying the Bloods would relish the conditions.
"We seem to nearly play better in those conditions to be honest and all the grounds seem to be like that lately," he said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
