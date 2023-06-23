Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is hoping for a forward showing from Bahama Bay off the back of two impressive Penshurst jump-outs.
The three-year-old will compete in a $150,000 race over 1000 metres at Caulfield on Saturday.
Bahama Bay, who will be ridden by Harry Coffey, is having his first start for Dabernig after winning one of this five starts for former trainer Kevin Corstens.
"We're still learning about Bahama Bay," Dabernig told The Standard.
"I've been happy with his trackwork. He came to us in great order from Kevin's stable.
"His two trials at Penshurst were good. We wanted to test him out in a metropolitan three-year-old race before this season ends on July 31.
"We should have a better idea of his capabilities after Saturday's run. It's a small field on Saturday but there's a bit of depth there."
Early betting markets rate Bahama Bay a $17 hope.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Daniel Bowman and Lindsey Smith have runners on the nine-race program.
Bowman saddles up the well-fancied Bubble Palace in a $150,000 event.
Smith accepted with three runners - Bold Bourbon, Sir Atlas and Proconsent.
The astute trainer rated last-start Casterton Cup winner Bold Bourbon an each-way chance in a 1600-metre race.
"I've got Bold Bourbon and Sir Atlas in the same race," he said. "Bold Bourbon has drawn a good barrier and that helps his chances while Sir Atlas has a wide gate which makes his chances a bit harder."
Australia's leading trainer Ciaron Maher has numerous runners at Caulfield and also saddles up She's All Class and Ruthless Dame in the $700,000 Tatt's Tiara which is the last group one race for the season at Eagle Farm.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, has won 11 Group 1 races in the 2022-23 season.
