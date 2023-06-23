The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig sends Bahama Bay to Caulfield races

By Tim Auld
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:09pm
Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is hoping for metropolitan success on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is hoping for a forward showing from Bahama Bay off the back of two impressive Penshurst jump-outs.

