South-west caregivers say the concept of death has become unnecessarily feared and medicalised.
Karen Scull and Fiona Umbers work as end of life doulas, taking care of the dying within their own homes.
They attended the Warrnambool Storytelling Festival on June 19 to speak about their unique line of work and dispel the taboos around death.
Ms Scull, who has been involved in elderly care since the age of nine, said end of life doulas connected with patients on a more personal level.
"We get to know the routines, the family dynamics and what's important to the person. That makes it a much more meaningful death for everyone," she told The Standard.
The caregiver said what patients cared about in their lives was a primary focus of her work.
"If it's important for someone to still play the piano, then we do everything in our power to get them back there. What's important to them must remain important for as long as possible," she said.
"We don't stop living just because death is imminent."
Ms Scull spends anywhere from three days to multiple months with a patient as they die, having once cared for an elderly person for 18 months before they passed.
"We're not prolonging life, we're trying to make the last months count," she said.
"And what counts the most is spending time with family and friends, not living another day or week."
Ms Scull said society used to be better at taking care of our dying.
"A family member would make the coffin, a couple of blokes would dig the grave and the women would look after the person," she said.
"We want to give that information, that knowledge back to the community."
Ms Umbers said keeping a patient in their home and surrounded by family allowed them to be more at peace when the time came.
"To see a body that's died of stress compared to a body that's died with support and relaxation, it's just so different," she said.
"We want to de-medicalise it. Because people have had such little exposure to what end of life actually looks like, they don't know what's normal anymore."
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
