Allansford youngster Aiden Gordon wasted no time cementing his spot in the Cats' senior side after his first full season at the level didn't quite go to script.
The 19-year-old defender broke his leg in the Cats' opening game of last year's Warrnambool and District league campaign and didn't return to the senior side until the final round.
This year however, he has featured in all 11 rounds for the rising Cats and is relishing being back in the side, playing alongside mates.
"It's been real good, it's good to get back after having a few games off last year anyway," Gordon told The Standard.
"I broke my leg the first round and I was out for most of the season, I only played a couple of games at the end of the year. It was my first year of seniors so it was a bit of a bummer."
The Cats have been impressive this season and their six wins have already exceeded last year's total of four.
The sixth-placed side is a genuine finals contender and Gordon has played his part, earning best player selection on five occasions.
The teenager, who has been utilised as a running defender off the half-back flank, said playing finals was the goal for his side.
"(We've been) obviously taking it up to a few of the top teams this year," he said.
"We'll give it a good crack anyway and see how we go."
Gordon played some of his juniors with the Cats before moving to Hampden league side South Warrnambool in 2016.
He returned to Allansford in 2021 for his final year of under 18s, also playing four senior games for the club that year.
Gordon said his confidence was growing with more senior experience to his name.
He is enjoying playing under Cats mentor Tim Nowell, who is in his second season as the club's senior coach.
"Tim's a great coach, it's good to work with Tim," he said. "He's very positive and will tell you what you're doing wrong and what you're doing right."
Looking forward, Gordon has some idea of where the Cats need to improve as a side.
"Probably just helping each other out, getting that link-up handball and run and carry pretty much," he said. "We've been doing that pretty good lately but I reckon that's what peels other sides open.
"If we keep working on that I reckon we'll have a good crack."
The Cats face second-placed Nirranda on Saturday, a challenge Gordon is excited for. The sides met in round three, with the Blues triumphing by 27 points after leading at half-time.
"We've been playing really well against a few top teams this year, it's always a good game and hopefully it is a good game," Gordon said.
