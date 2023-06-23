SOUTH Warrnambool will be without two in-form footballers when it tries to rebound from a rare loss on Saturday.
Daniel Nicholson (hamstring and facial fracture) and Ben Rantall (knee) will be sidelined against Camperdown at Friendly Societies' Park. The Roosters have also sent teenager Bailey Osborne back to the under 18.5 competition.
Damaging trio Nick Thompson, Ricky Henderson and Ollie Bridgewater return to the Mat Battistello-coached side, which enters the second half of the Hampden league season on top of the ladder with an 8-2 win-loss record.
Battistello said it was disappointing to lose Nicholson and Rantall.
"Nico will probably be a post-bye return with some hamstring tightness and Benny had an MRI yesterday and it's probably looking a bit longer for him in terms of his injury," he said.
"We think it's a bit of a meniscus tear in the knee. It may be a six-weeker plus. We are waiting for some more independent medical advice."
Battistello said the pair would be missed.
"They've both been in great form. Ben's been around the footy club for a long time and is really well respected within in the footy group and Dan's a new addition and was really starting to find his feet," he said.
"He's been sensational for our young players but from a personal perspective his performances the last three to four weeks have been outstanding. Hopefully with the bye it's only a small speed hump."
He is pleased with their inclusions.
"An ex-captain and great leader for us (in Thompson), Ricky's super important to what we do and an up-and-coming ruckman (Bridgewater)," Battistello said.
South Warrnambool is wary of a Camperdown team which won five games in a row before dropping its past three matches and falling outside the top-five.
"They've improved a lot since we played them earlier in the year and I anticipate that to be the case with most sides in the second half of the year," Battistello said.
"We understand them more after we played them in round one and what they're trying to do and maybe they understand more about us as well."
He said his players were eager to atone for their loss to "a very good" Port Fairy last weekend.
"Sitting at the top of the ladder, sides see it a bit as their grand final," Battistello said.
"To go down six goals to nothing in the first quarter - and sure the breeze was there - and only eight goals were kicked for the day, the game was probably over at quarter-time. We'll be looking to rectify that issue."
South Warrnambool is enjoying its updated change rooms after the facility was re-opened in round 10.
"Number one it's nice to be back home for our supporters and our players given we've spent the first half of the year on the road," he said.
"It's just a nice, clean environment, for not just the players but also all of our support staff that have to operate out of it.
"Everyone likes to go to work in a clean, safe environment and we didn't really have that for a number of years."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
