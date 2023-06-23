The Standard
South Warrnambool loses two best 22 regulars for Hampden clash against Camperdown

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 23 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 1:45pm
South Warrnambool footballer Daniel Nicholson is injured. Picture by Sean McKenna
SOUTH Warrnambool will be without two in-form footballers when it tries to rebound from a rare loss on Saturday.

