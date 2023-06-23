Warrnambool's Primary Performers will hit the stage this weekend for their biggest production yet.
Lighthouse Theatre service manager Xavier Dannock said around 65 cast members would perform Charlie & the Chocolate Factory at sold out shows on Friday and Saturday.
"It's one of the biggest scripts we've ever attempted, this one is 130 pages long," he told The Standard.
"It's been a big task for the kids to take on and they've done an incredible job."
Kerry Ziegeler is heading the production alongside her husband Richard and vocal directors Ann Body and Liz Jackway.
While she's been involved with the Primary Performers since 1998, Mrs Ziegeler said the show couldn't run without the many volunteers that helped out backstage.
"We've probably got 40 or 50 parents behind the scenes, one of them called it an army the other day," she said.
Daphne Pye will star as Willy Wonka, having previously played Lily St. Regis in last year's production of Annie.
Ms Pye said learning all her lines for the larger role was challenging.
"I had 21 lines last year, so it's a pretty big jump from that to 200," she said.
"But I got through it, my family helped a lot."
Jack Edward Bryant said he was excited to play Charlie Bucket this weekend, even though it was a physically demanding role.
"It's very tiring for my legs because I'm in every single scene and most of the time I'm standing up," he said.
"I just hope that everyone that sees it enjoys it."
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
