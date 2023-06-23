The Lee Breakwater in Portland will be intermittently closed over the next four weeks as works are completed.
Infrastructure manager at Port of Portland and Glenelg Shire councillor Michael Carr said boat landings would be installed on the embankment's west end.
"It's a safety initiative to prevent boats from coming too close to the rocks while they hand the mooring line over,' he told The Standard.
"There's nothing there currently, so they have to throw a line from the boat up to people who are standing on the road."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Carr said the breakwater wouldn't be completely closed, as it would be accessible up to the tide gauge on weekends and after 4pm on weekdays.
"At the moment, we can't have the public out there for safety reasons whilst we're doing work," he said.
"During the week, we'll open it up for the whole day when we can."
The works were scheduled for the low tourist season, where fewer people would want to access the 1.1-kilometre embankment.
Ben Johnstone from Portland Bait and Tackle said he was only told of the construction the day before the breakwater was closed.
"I wish I had of known a week or so in advance because then I could've sent word out a bit earlier and given people more notice, but it is what is is," he said.
"I'd prefer them to do it at this time of year than say, in the middle of summer."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.