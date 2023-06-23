The Standard
Portland's Lee Breakwater temporarily closed for construction works

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
June 23 2023 - 11:30am
The breakwater will be closed past the tide gauge, about halfway along its length. File pictures
The Lee Breakwater in Portland will be intermittently closed over the next four weeks as works are completed.

