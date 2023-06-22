WARRNAMBOOL trainer Symon Wilde has issued a word of warning to favourite punters before Sunday's $100,000 open steeplechase at Casterton.
Track specialist Elvison, who has won five of his seven starts around the picturesque course and looks the likely favourite might be vulnerable in the 3800 metre jumps feature, according to Wilde.
"Elvison has a great record around Casterton but he's got to carry 72 kilograms and that's a worry," Wilde told The Standard.
"Elvison won this race last year. I think Sunday's race is a lot stronger than last year. I know he's carried big weights around there before and won but there's always the time when you can get beat.
"Elvison is not a big horse. He's a little horse and has done a great job winning the races he's won carrying the big weights. The weight catches up eventually but on the other hand he loves jumping the live hedges at Casterton."
The popular trainer rates Under The Bridge, his other runner in the open steeplechase a strong chance in the nine horse field. Wilde has booked young jumps jockey Campbell Rawiller for the ride.
"I think Under The Bridge looks a good each-way hope," he said.
"I'm prepared to forget Under The Bridge's last run at Hamilton. His previous jumps form was good. We've put Campbell on him. Campbell comes up and rides a bit of track work for us - so we've repaid him for his hard work with the ride on Under The Bridge."
Wilde, also saddles up Count Zero in a $40,000 restricted hurdle (3500m).
The first race, a maiden hurdle is scheduled to start at 12.10pm while the last of seven is set down to start at 4.10pm.
