The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Frenchman Prouzat Melvin and boxing coach Paul Hrabar to combine for their first fight

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 23 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prouzat Melvin (right) with coach Paul Hrabar ahead of Melvin's debut amateur bout on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Prouzat Melvin (right) with coach Paul Hrabar ahead of Melvin's debut amateur bout on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool-based boxer Prouzat Melvin's amateur bout at Burwood on Sunday will mark a special occasion for both fighter and coach Paul Hrabar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.