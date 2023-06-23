Warrnambool-based boxer Prouzat Melvin's amateur bout at Burwood on Sunday will mark a special occasion for both fighter and coach Paul Hrabar.
The fight will be the Frenchman's first and will also be Hrabar's debut as a coach.
Hrabar owns Pauly's Gym in Warrnambool, which he opened in February last year, and has been training Melvin for the past four months. Both fighter and coach are looking forward to the bout which will take place at the Whitehorse Club in Burwood.
"We've been fortunate enough to have some sparring from around here," Hrabar said.
"One would be Brian Agina who's obviously a professional fighter and he's helped us a lot and Ricky (Leonard) his coach.
"We're pretty happy with the way he's going so we're looking forward to having this debut fight.
"And not just the debut fight for Melvin but it's also a debut fight for myself as a coach too. "
Melvin, 22, hails from Toulouse in France's south and has been residing in Warrnambool for eight months, working at Lindsey Smith's stables. He works at the stables with a friend from home, Ricky Javier Fortuna, who is also staying in the area.
Melvin had trained in boxing before his Australian stay but hadn't undergone a great deal of coaching. Hrabar is hoping Melvin is the first of many boxers trained at his gym who will step into the ring for bouts.
"There's a debutant fighter with Melvin this Sunday, then the ninth of June (another boxer is hopefully fighting) and then Aaron Hagan who will compete in the masters the fifth of August," he said.
Hrabar, a past coach of former Warrnambool and District football side East Warrnambool, was introduced to Melvin by Ben Hadden, who works with the Frenchman at the horse stables. The boxing coach follows the teachings of the Master Boxing program run by his mentor, Eric A Bradley, who is based in the United States. He described the program as a "blessing" and has passed on those lessons to Melvin.
"I now am teaching the boxing fundamentals from footwork, pivots, counter-punching, et cetera," Hrabar said.
"To have Melvin now have his debut fight from this process will show what we've been working on together."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.