A budding artist is humbled to see his design emblazoned on his home club's uniforms.
Penshurst teenager Jackson Ellis will watch with pride as the Bombers' footballers and netballers wear his artwork on their guernseys and bibs in their Mininera and District games on Saturday.
He came up with the jumper's back design while two Wadamba Prison to Work participants drew up its front artwork.
Ellis also created the netball bibs' concept.
Ellis is pleased with how his concept came to life.
"It will be very exciting, knowing that I was able to help design the first ever indigenous jumper for our club," he said.
The Hamilton Monivae College student, 16, said it took him two weeks to come up with the design.
"I've always had an interest in art but started indigenous paintings last year," he said.
"I have been painting canvas', football boots, netball shoes and some cricket shoes."
The Western Bulldogs fan, who rates Carlton's 2022 design and GWS Giants' 2023 concept as his favourite AFL indigenous jumpers, used gathering as inspiration for his Penshurst job.
The Bombers, who will host Tatyoon at Penshurst Recreation Reserve, said the jumper resembled "the coming together in a safe space and acceptance of all cultures on land of the Eastern Maar and Gunditjmara peoples with the club that has culminated in 12 premierships in the Mininera league".
Ellis' design includes a circle around the player's number.
"The symbols represent Elders, grandparents, dads, mums, brothers, sisters and friends," the club said.
"We all come together each weekend, as one big circle of friends and families to watch the football and netball.
"The middle of the jumper represents the flowing of the Penshurst wetlands.
"This is a local gathering for many kids around the town to meet up. They spend many hours fishing and swimming here.
"The bottom of the jumper is the sun rising every morning - 'today is a new day and a new journey'."
Penshurst president Scott Rentsch said the Bombers wanted their First Nations round to become an annual event.
Former AFL players Nathan Lovett-Murray (Essendon) and Chris Egan (Collingwood) will be special guests on Saturday.
"We have a full set of jumpers for the day, however following the game these jumpers will be made available to the players, supporters, and the wider community," he said.
"I'm sure these limited edition jumpers will soon become a collector's item.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in making this day happen and look forward to having this an ongoing annual celebration."
The Bombers will have a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony at 11.45am on Saturday for anyone wanting to attend.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
