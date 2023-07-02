Young Indigenous leader Levi Geebung is keen to help others reach their full potential.
Mr Geebung is the driver of the Gunditjmara Men's Group, a collection that meets each fortnight.
The group has up to 40 members and covers a wide range of age groups.
Mr Geebung said the group was about creating a culturally safe environment where members can flourish.
"We are all on our own healing journey, and this group can be part of that journey for all of us who are part of it," Mr Geebung said.
"The men come along voluntarily to be part of the group so they want to be there, they are happy to be there.
"That creates a really welcoming environment."
At just 30, Mr Geebung is an emerging leader in the south-west's Indigenous community.
It is a role he is keen to embrace further.
"I think it is important to have young first nations men and women leaders in the community," he said.
"I want to be able to continue my development as a leader.
"Hopefully I can be a strong male role model and someone young Indigenous people in the community can look up to."
The Gunditjmara Men's Group activities include cultural sessions on country, with the most recent outing being a visit to Budj Bim.
It is experiences like this that Mr Geebung said can have such a positive impact.
"Once I started to find culture, I started to find who I was," he said.
I think it is important to have young first nations men and women leaders in the community.- Levi Geebung
Sunday marked the beginning of NAIDOC Week, which will run through to July 9.
Gunditjmara activities for NAIDOC Week begin today at the Harris Streets Reserve with a breakfast, a smoking ceremony and flag raising.
There will also be the presentation of NAIDOC Week awards.
