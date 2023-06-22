Pokies temptation proves too much for dope mate

A Warrnambool man who used a mate's bank card to play poker machines rather than buy dope has had his sentencing deferred.
Benjamin Claridge, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to ripping off a friend to the tune of $852.50.
Claridge apologised to his mate and said he felt terrible about the offending.
He also kicked in a window during another incident.
A lawyer said Claridge's offending was a serious breach of trust.
Claridge was already on a community corrections order for previous serious offending involving drugs.
Court has previously heard that mid last year Claridge tried to flee from police in a vehicle while on his bike and he'd been bashed a number of times over drug debts.
The lawyer claimed her client was engaging with corrections officers, a submission that was flatly rejected by corrections staff.
When Claridge last attended the corrections office he refused to enter the building because he feared police would be called and he thought he was at risk of being arrested.
Claridge is to be assessed by a psychologist next week before he returns to court for sentencing on August 3.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told Claridge to engage completely with the CCO or he was at extreme risk of being jailed again.
Claridge has a significant criminal history, including jail terms and he will be ordered to pay his mate back $852.50.
