Jail after pokies temptation proves too much for dope mate

A Warrnambool man who used a mate's bank card to play poker machines rather than buy dope has been jailed for two months.
Benjamin Claridge, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to ripping off a friend to the tune of $852.50.
On Thursday he was sentenced to two months' jail in the same court.
Lawyer Talia Trigali said findings from a psychological report indicated Claridge's "moral culpability should be reduced" due to diagnoses of substance use, gambling and adjustment disorder.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said underlying mental health was not the principle cause of offending.
"Your client uses methamphetamine which affects his judgement, he becomes impulsive and gets involved in reckless behaviour, it impairs his insight, decision making and judgement, as well as underlying mental health," he said.
"I think the court can fairly safely conclude it's your client's use of amphetamine-based drugs which contribute more to his offending than anything else."
Claridge was already on a community corrections order for previous serious offending involving drugs. He was told by Mr Lethbridge in June to engage completely with the CCO or he was at extreme risk of being jailed again.
Addressing Claridge, Mr Lethbridge issued a warning.
"... This offending is just chaotic, it's all over the shop," he said.
"It is still significant offending, from trafficking methamphetamine to assaulting people, criminal damage and the like, those are serious offences.
"... Do the two months, come out, hopefully you can pick things up, get some supports if you need them and get on with your life from there."
Claridge had previously apologised to his mate and said he felt terrible about the offending. He also kicked in a window during another incident.
The court had previously heard that mid last year Claridge tried to flee from police in a vehicle while on his bike and he's been bashed a number of times over drug debts.
The lawyer claimed her client was engaging with corrections officers, a submission that was flatly rejected by corrections staff.
Claridge - who has a significant criminal history, including jail terms - will be ordered to pay his mate back $852.50.
