The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Warrnambool man, 38, jailed after using mate's bank card to obtain $852.50

JG
AT
By Jessica Greenan, and Andrew Thomson
Updated August 3 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jail after pokies temptation proves too much for dope mate
Jail after pokies temptation proves too much for dope mate

A Warrnambool man who used a mate's bank card to play poker machines rather than buy dope has been jailed for two months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.