The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Warrnambool woman, 23, admits to 11 charges, including drug trafficking

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 23 2023 - 8:33am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Warrnambool woman has her sentencing deferred after evidence of drug dealing was found on her mobile phone. This is a file image.
A Warrnambool woman has her sentencing deferred after evidence of drug dealing was found on her mobile phone. This is a file image.

A young Warrnambool woman with drug issues has pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.