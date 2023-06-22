A young Warrnambool woman with drug issues has pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
Brittney O'Keefe, 23, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to 11 charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possessing GHB, drug impaired driving, trespass, dealing with the proceeds of crime ($530 cash) and three counts of breaching bail.
Police said O'Keefe was intercepted driving on the Hamilton Highway at Cressy where she tested positive for meth.
Then soon after 6pm on March 23 police officers raided her home and found 1.4 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, 50mg of GHB, a syringe containing GHB, $530 in cash and drug paraphernalia, including scales and bags .
There was evidence of her trafficking meth on her mobile phone.
While on bail she failed to sign in with police and twice did not answer her door during curfew hours.
O'Keefe was arrested on Thursday, charged, remanded in custody and appeared in court for a guilty plea.
She is currently being supported by the court integrated services program.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge deferred sentencing until July 13 with the special bail condition O'Keefe comply with the court integrated services program.
He reminded O'Keefe the last time he talked to her there was a conversation about her going to jail and that she needed to take control of her own destiny.
The magistrate said O'Keefe had been attending her court integrated services program appointments and he was pleased she now had goals she wanted to achieve.
"We'll keep that in place and see how it all goes," he said, but he warned if O'Keefe did not comply with the program, started using drugs again or offended again then she faced serving a prison term.
Mr Lethbridge said he wanted to check on O'Keefe's progress in three weeks with a view to adjourning final sentencing for up to three months.
