Nirranda has received some good news, with the Blues set to welcome back their skipper and an in-form goal-kicker for their round 12 Warrnambool and District league clash with Allansford on Saturday.
Blues coach Nick Couch confirmed skipper Reagan Nutting (knee) and forward Jared Matheson (hamstring) would both return from injury.
Nutting hasn't featured for the reigning premiers since round five and will add more stability to the Blues' defence.
"Another quality, senior back-line player," Couch said of Nutting's return.
"Our defence is starting to take shape now, obviously Lloyd (Mathew Lloyd) is not there but Bronte McCann played his first game last week and now Reagan's back.
"The back-line was working pretty well but now it's going to be that little bit stronger."
McCann, a premiership tall with the Blues, will play out the remainder of the year, according to Couch.
Matheson was in sublime touch before missing last round, kicking 11 goals from four games this year.
"He (Matheson) has been pretty dangerous up forward so good to have him back as well," Couch said.
The Blues mentor said key players Danny Craven (elbow) and Dylan Philp (ankle) would return after next weekend's bye while Jeremy Stacey would also be a chance of coming back then.
The news isn't looking great for injured forward Dylan Lees though.
"Dylan Lees looks like he'll probably be out for the year with his knee," Couch said.
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke said his side would be without Ed Lee (rib soreness) for its game against Dennington but would gain Sam Uwland who was unavailable in round 11.
Uwland has been a strong addition to the Power this season after crossing from Mininera and District side Woorndoo Mortlake.
"He (Uwland) has been terrific for us since coming across from Woorndoo," Bourke said. "He fills a position either in the forward line or through the midfield.
"He's just super clean and never seems to be rushed when he has the ball. He's been a great addition for us and we look forward to getting him back in the side this week."
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson said the Dogs would be without skipper Tom Fitzgerald (calf) but have Luke Pearson coming back into the side.
Panmure has suffered a blow ahead of its blockbuster clash with ladder-leader Merrivale, with ruckman Rylan Rattley sidelined with an ankle injury.
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said the big man could be out for four to six weeks.
Running defender Brandon Bant comes into the side.
"They (Rattley and Brandon) are completely different players but we've got a couple of options to run in our ruck," Bant said.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Old Collegians Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: J.Cust, J.Zippel, J.Creed
HB: N.Wallace, S.Walker, C.Duro
C: B.Brooks, J.Bateman, J.Brooks
HF: J.Dunne, J.O'Flynn, J.Lucas
F: N.Forth, T.Lewis, I.Williams
R: C.Barby, H.White, D.Gleeson
Int: P.Lawler, F.Williamson-Loft, H.Hall, J.Cleaver
South Rovers Seniors
B: T.Bishop, J.Morton, R.Hehir
HB: B.Oates, S.Wilde, J.Harvey
C: J.Higgins, M.Edwards, M.Picken
HF: P.Higgins, J.Bell, B.Fedley
F: C.Britten, B.Turland, T.Ryan
R: B.Bushell, S.Williams, J.Fedley
Int: D.Dews, J.Dalton, K.Lenehan
Timboon Demons Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: I.Arundell, L.Smith, C.Dower
HB: H.Stansfield, C.Trotter, K.Delaney
C: A.Hunt, L.Rosolin, O.Stansfield
HF: B.Harding, S.Harkness, N.Deppeler
F: E.White, T.Hunt, S.Newey
R: B.Newey, M.Wallace, S.Negrello
Int: E.Gaut, C.McKenzie, B.Matthews, L.Alsop
Russells Creek Seniors
B: N.Onthaisong, G.McLeod, L.MacKley
HB: Z.Welsford, B.Melican, J.Edwards
C: L.McLeod, M.Noonan, P.Brady
HF: T.Wason, T.Smith, S.Brady
F: D.Herbertson, C.Templeton, B.Hewett
R: D.Morris, P.Chatfield, T.Lovett
Int: S.Grinter, L.Droste, T.Boyle, J.Chatfield
Nirranda Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: C.Wagstaff, L.Weel, B.Poole
HB: J.Irving, I.Stephens, B.Harkness
C: D.Willsher, L.Irving, R.Nutting
HF: J.Couch, J.Lee, B.Kew
F: B.McCann, J.Matheson, J.Primmer
R: J.Walsh, J.Willsher, J.Paulin
Int: M.Primmer, T.Coates, H.Giblin
Allansford Seniors
B: B.Lee, J.Kirkwood, T.Membrey
HB: B.Edge, A.Gordon, B.Hunger
C: R.Swan, K.Jans, B.Williams
HF: W.Parry, C.Day, C.McLean
F: R.Hare, M.Gristede, F.Gleeson
R: Z.Mungean, Z.Jamieson, B.Coutts
Int: D.Chapman, L.Read, K.Gristede
Panmure Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: J.Parsons, N.Keane, T.Wright
HB: Z.Reeves, M.Colbert, L.Kew
C: L.McLeod, T.Murnane, B.Purcell
HF: B.Bant, J.Dalton, L.Lyons
F: H.Turnham, C.Bant, D.Moloney
R: H.Searle, T.Gardiner, S.Mahony
Int: J.Moloney, R.Rattley, J.Norton, D.Bourke
Merrivale Seniors
B: T.Stephens, W.Lenehan, S.Doukas
HB: O.Doukas, J.Gleeson, S.Barnes
C: A.Campbell, B.Hancocks, C.Rix
HF: J.Brooks, S.Gleeson, M.Hausler
F: N.Krepp, J.Wilson, D.Weir
R: M.Sandow, T.Porter, J.Porter
Int: Z.Neave, B.McCutcheon, H.Owen, B.Bell
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Larcombe, J.Evans, J.Brooks
HB: T.McKenzie, T.Glennen, J.Carlin
C: J.Dillon, O.Curran, J.Moloney
HF: D.Barbary, N.Marshall, L.Boyd
F: D.Vick, C.Kavanagh, R.O'Connor
R: F.Beasley, S.Uwland, J.Wallace
Int: M.Wyss, P.Baker, G.Beasley
Dennington Seniors
B: T.Lee, L.Pearson, J.Turner
HB: T.Noonan, L.Campbell-Gavin, B.Barton
C: J.Hamilton, E.Dowd, J.Woodall
HF: J.Garner, D.Threlfall, D.Paton
F: M.Farmer, J.Baker, J.Douglas
R: T.Duynhoven, B.Baker, N.Alexandrou
Int: R.Campbell-Gavin, J.Heffernan, M.Sciascia-Kennedy, L.McKane
