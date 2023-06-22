The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL round 12 teams: Nirranda regains captain from injury, Panmure ruckman set to miss weeks

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 22 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda captain Reagan Nutting is set to return from injury on Saturday. File picture
Nirranda captain Reagan Nutting is set to return from injury on Saturday. File picture

Nirranda has received some good news, with the Blues set to welcome back their skipper and an in-form goal-kicker for their round 12 Warrnambool and District league clash with Allansford on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.