Ups and downs in a rebuild are inevitable but Dennington captain Tom Fitzgerald is prepared to ride the bumps along the road and enjoy watching his younger teammates develop.
The Dogs leader, who is still an emerging player in many respects himself having crossed past 100 senior games in 2022 and with his best football ahead of him, is excited to see where the group can head in coming years under first-year mentor Leigh Anderson.
"We know where we're at, we're building and getting better. That certainly helps having the 18s back this year, they're sitting fourth I think on the ladder which is great," the inside midfielder said ahead of his side's clash against Kolora-Noorat.
"Having those young lads coming through will certainly help us moving forward."
Fitzgerald said playing under a new coach had been beneficial to the young group which was learning more and more about the game each week.
"There's a different feel around the club for sure under 'Hungry'," he said.
"He's one of the most organised coaches I've ever had, the way he goes about it is a lot more structured, a lot more about game reviews so he brings a level of professionalism.
"We've focused a lot in the last few years about building the culture up. We're trying to get the off-field stuff right as well as the on-field stuff which is good."
He added as an on-field leader his game and captaincy had evolved.
"It's a bit different, it's not just about focusing on your own game, it's about getting everyone else up for it as well," he said.
"It's a young group and a lot of them are confidence players, so it's about trying to make sure they're getting the best out of themselves if they're a bit up and down.
"Having a young group does certainly help my own leadership."
The Dogs have a three-win, eight-loss record in 2023 and despite signs of improvement, the team is looking to finish the season strongly and build towards next year.
"We haven't really spoken about it too much but we sort of want to win more than last year where we won four, and be competitive against the Merrivales, Panmures, Nirrandas," he said.
"Hopefully that'll help us build into next year with a young group and give them a lot more confidence to put in a big off-season."
