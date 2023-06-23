Victorian "Labor giant" Tom Roper, who died on Wednesday aged 78, had a little-known but profound impact on the Warrnambool community.
The long-serving minister under the Cain and Kirner governments in the 1980s and 90s was the person to bring family planning to the city in the face of a conservative council doing everything in its power to deny local women birth control.
Warrnambool resident and former state Labor MP for Yan Yean, Danielle Green, was a young woman just getting into politics at the time, and she spoke to The Standard about Mr Roper's dramatic intervention.
"This was in 1983, and in the late 1970s and early 80s there was a powerful anti-abortion group in Victoria called Right to Life," Ms Green said.
"Amazingly, the Warrnambool City Council was actually the largest recurrent funder of Right to Life, giving it $35,000 to $40,000, I think per annum. It was just insane."
Ms Green said the council was dominated by traditional Catholic figures, and was applying that conservative belief system to the planning matters coming before it.
"The council was essentially misusing its power to stop family planning clinics in Warrnambool by denying doctors permits to open clinics that would offer those services," she said.
"And there were doctors in town refusing point blank to provide even married women with birth control, in clear violation of the Hippocratic Oath."
Bob Hawke had just defeated Prime Minister and Wannon MP Malcolm Fraser in the federal election, with Mr Fraser quitting parliament and triggering a by-election in Wannon. Warrnambool state MP Ian Smith immediately stepped down from his seat assuming he could step easily into Mr Fraser's shoes, sparking a state by-election in Warrnambool.
In the political upheaval and high stakes campaign that followed, birth control was a key issue for Labor as it courted the women's vote.
"That was when Tom Roper, who had become Health Minister in 1982, came down to Warrnambool and stepped into the fight," Ms Green said.
"He pledged to set up a family planning clinic at the Warrnambool Hospital, because public hospitals were immune from the local planning laws.
"And even though Labor didn't win the seat, he followed through on that promise and helped all the young women of Warrnambool. He helped us live our lives."
Ms Green said it was hard to explain the boldness of Mr Roper's stance to young people now, because they hadn't experienced the conservatism of the Warrnambool of 40 years ago.
"Priests were actually preaching from the pulpit about how the people had to vote against Labor," she said.
"I was a young mother then, at mass with my grandmother, and I remember she was so appalled with what priest said that she said 'give me that baby, we're leaving', and she stomped out in the middle of the service."
Ms Green said Victoria was radically different now, with a female majority government, and Mr Roper had played a small but crucial role in that change.
"He was just a wonderful human being and a passionate advocate for women," she said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
