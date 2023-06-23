The proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament would be one of the most significant changes to Australia's constitution since it came into force in January 1901.
It is a proposal that will succeed or fail based on how the Australian public votes in a referendum later this year, but many people still say they don't really understand what the Voice is.
Recognising the importance of the question, The Standard has brought together some of the key facts about the proposal and has spoken to local political figures about the factors they have been weighing up as they consider whether to vote "yes" or "no".
The Voice to Parliament would be a group of people empowered to advise the federal parliament and government of the day on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
According to the referendum working group that has designed the final concept for the Voice, the members of this group would be chosen by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people "based on the wishes of local communities".
A report by University of Canberra chancellor Professor Tom Calma and University of Melbourne provost Professor Marcia Langton describing the likely model for the Voice recommended 24 members, with two from each state, territory and the Torres Strait, five representing remote areas of Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia, South Australia and NSW, and one member representing Torres Strait Islanders living on the mainland.
Membership would last four years, staggered so half the members would be up for re-election every two years, with a limit of two consecutive terms for any member. The group would have two chairs of different genders at any one time.
Because of the diversity and complexity of Indigenous issues across Australia, the country would be divided into 35 regions that would each undertake local community engagement. These local and regional Voices would provide advice to the national Voice, but also work directly with all levels of government on issues affecting their area.
The referendum is a vote to decide whether to change the constitution by including a new section establishing the Voice to Parliament.
The new section would read as follows:
"Chapter IX Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples 129 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice
"In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:
"1: There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;
"2: The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;
"3: The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures."
The first clause of the new section declares the existence of the new group: the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The second clause describes what the Voice would do, making "representations" to parliament and the government on matters relating to Australia's Indigenous people.
The final clause says it is up to the federal parliament to decide on the membership and workings of the group, as well as the kinds of things it has the power to advise on.
In order to succeed, the referendum would need a "double majority": a majority of voters would have to vote "yes" nationally, and a majority of voters in at least four of the six states would also have to vote "yes".
The idea of an Indigenous advisory group written into the constitution was first mentioned in a 2014 Quarterly Essay by the Indigenous academic and lawyer Noel Pearson.
In late 2015 then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten created a 16-person referendum council to advise on constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
This group consulted with more than 1200 people and led to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, presented at the First Nations National Constitutional Convention in May 2017, which included the call for "a First Nations Voice enshrined in the constitution".
The referendum council then officially recommended a Voice be established in the constitution, prompting the government to create a further committee to review the Uluru Statement and referendum council report. This committee reported back in November 2018, recommending a "co-design process" with the Indigenous community to develop a detailed model for the Voice.
The co-design was led by Professors Calma and Langton, consulting with 9400 people and organisations over more than three years, including extensive meetings with federal politicians across the political spectrum.
The Uluru Statement argued Australia's Indigenous people had been denied control over their destiny since the arrival of colonial settlers, and as a result they had become the "most incarcerated people on the planet", with children taken from their parents "at unprecedented rates".
"These dimensions of our crisis tell plainly the structural nature of our problem. This is the torment of our powerlessness," it said.
"We seek constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country. When we have power over our destiny our children will flourish."
The Calma-Langton report pitches the Voice as a way to give Indigenous people "a greater say on the services, policies and laws that affect their lives to overcome their present level of exclusion from decision-making about the matters that affect them".
The Albanese government has refused to define the scope the Voice would have if the referendum succeeds, saying that would be the parliament's responsibility to decide.
But Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said the Voice would not be interested in "culture war" issues like changing the date of Australia Day, but focus on "things like incarceration and child removal, housing, health and educational outcomes".
Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the group would not have power to tell parliament what to do.
"There will be no requirement for the parliament or the executive government to follow the Voice's representations. The constitutional amendment confers no power on the Voice to prevent, delay or veto decisions of the parliament or the executive government," he said.
Federal Wannon MP Dan Tehan has expressed his concerns enshrining a Voice in the constitution would be "legally risky".
He cites former High Court judge Ian Callinan, who has said if he "stretched (his) imagination" he could "foresee a decade or more of... litigation arising out of a Voice whether constitutionally entrenched or not".
But Mr Callinan was in the minority among constitutional experts giving their view to a parliamentary enquiry into the Voice, with most dismissing any concerns about the body gumming up the courts or parliament.
South-west local governments have all decided the Voice is a federal matter they will refrain from commenting on, but several councillors from Moyne Shire agreed to share the points they had been weighing up personally as they ponder their vote.
Ian Smith said he hadn't made his mind up yet, but as a farmer he was concerned by new cultural heritage laws being enacted in Western Australia forcing farmers to consult with Indigenous groups when altering their own land. He worried the Voice would bring similar laws to Victoria.
"There's already a lot of red tape, and this is a further layer of red tape. As a farmer that really spooks me," Mr Smith said.
"At the same time we really want to protect and lift up the Indigenous community."
Jim Doukas said he would be voting "no" because he saw the proposal as "discriminating black against white". "If it gets passed it will be one group calling the shots. Why should one particular race have a voice on an issue in parliament?" he said.
Karen Foster said she would be a "resounding 'yes'", arguing other attempts to "close the gap" had failed.
"Giving any people - most especially those who have been systemically disempowered over successive generations - the power to make representation and to give advice would seem to me to a fundamental right in an advanced democracy," she said.
Jordan Lockett said he would also be voting "yes" and Indigenous people had been "asking for this" repeatedly since "Walter George Arthur's petition to Queen Victoria, 1846".
"We have taken and taken and taken from Aboriginal people for 235 years. They have graciously asked us for something back. Something quite small to us, massive to them," he said.
"We will be a better nation when our first peoples have got a say in what happens to them."
Councillors from Warrnambool City and Corangamite Shire councils all declined to share their views. Labor MP for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora was contacted, but did not respond by deadline.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.