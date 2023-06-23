One of Warrnambool's visiting whales over the past week is a rare grey morph southern right whale, authorities say.
A plane has been scouring waters along Victoria's coast this week as part of an expanded research program to monitor the whales.
The flight was the first of four that will be carried out each month.
Last year planes were able to monitor south-west waters a couple of times, this year they are scouring the whole Victorian coastline.
Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action wildlife ecology senior scientist Kasey Stamation said it was still very early in the season and they weren't expecting to see big numbers just yet.
But she said the region would soon start to see whale calves arriving.
Whale-watchers were delighted last Friday when two whales were spotted in Lady Bay and another at Logans Beach.
Ms Stamation said using the pictures the community had sent in they were able to determine one of the visitors to Lady Bay was a grey morph.
"So it's quite distinctive. It hasn't been sighted again," she said.
"They're born white as calves and as they age they go darker but they're still quite light - a grey motley colour.
"It's only a small percentage of the population, and usually males that are grey morphs because it's a genetic thing.
"We have had other grey morphs before. We had a grey morph calf last year."
But she said this year's visitor was different to one spotted off the Great Ocean Road last year. Ms Stamation said the whale population was increasing slowly.
"We think there is some evidence of a slow increase but they're certainly not taking off and, unfortunately, not taking off like the humpbacks are," she said.
She also urged boaters to be more aware of whales this season and be on the lookout along the coast.
"Some people think they are around Logans Beach and that's it, they can be anywhere. They can be in shallow waters and they can be quite difficult to see," Ms Stamation said. To get involved in the conservation efforts, whale-watchers have been urged to upload their photos and sightings at whaleface.swifft.net.au
