Rare sight in the bay as grey morph whale visits Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 11:30am
One of the whale visitors to Logans Beach last week.
One of Warrnambool's visiting whales over the past week is a rare grey morph southern right whale, authorities say.

