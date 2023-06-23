Warrnambool's Otto Opperman is largely unfazed about the prospect of lining up against his younger brother, yet won't go in underestimating rivals Port Fairy on Saturday.
Opperman, 27, takes on brother Theo, who joined the Seagulls in the off-season, for a second time this year when the Blues travel to Gardens Oval for round 11.
The defender said he hadn't spoken much of the move with Theo but believed he was enjoying his time at his new club.
Opperman, who returned to the Blues in 2022 after a stint at Bellarine league's Barwon Heads, is enjoying playing in "a tight" Hampden league competition.
"There are no easy games, that's for sure," he said, as just two points separate the fifth-placed Blues and eighth-placed Seagulls.
"Every game you could lose, makes it a bit harder. We've lost a couple we probably shouldn't have and maybe won a couple we probably should have lost. That shows how tight it is."
Opperman, who has been in his team's best in recent weeks, is relishing working in a back line with some fresh blood in the likes of skipper Sam Cowling, who made the move from forward to defence at the start of the year, and new recruit Nick Hooker.
"Back line's been great, boys are playing really well," Opperman said. "To have guys like Moo (Cowling) and Hooksy down there makes it easier for everyone else."
Opperman said the Blues would need to be at their best to stop Port Fairy on their home deck.
"They've won a couple games to teams we've lost to so they've probably got a bit of confidence coming into this week," he said.
"It's going to be a tough game against them over there, they're playing some good footy and got some good players.
"Guys like (Matt) Sully, Rowey (Jason Rowan) and Merc (Kaine Mercovich), you know what they're going to bring, it's just a case of stopping them."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
