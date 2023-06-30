Editorial: Council's darkest chapter closes

One of the darkest chapters in Warrnambool City Council's history is now closed after almost three years.
The Local Government Inspectorate recently completed its investigation into circumstances surrounding the controversial 2020 decision of councillors to sack then CEO Peter Schneider in a 4-3 vote.
It was the first time in the city's history the chief executive officer had been sacked.
The move ignited tensions between councillors and sparked a legal challenge from Mr Schneider, who 12 months later returned to the job. But late last year the current councillors decided to not extend Mr Schneider's contract.
The council's legal bills, payout to Mr Schneider and costs associated with an aborted attempt to appoint a CEO, then the employment of an interim chief and finally a new leader, have been estimated at $750,000.
The fallout from the bitter saga saw none of the ex-councillors who contested the 2020 election returned, leaving the city with an unprecedented seven first-time councillors.
When the existing council was elected in October 2020, the inspectorate's investigation had barely begun into allegations two councillors had misused their positions in the lead up to the sacking vote.
Almost three years later, the three councillors who voted against the decision and the two who allegedly misused their positions received the findings. Just why it took so long is unfathomable.
And why the inspectorate refused to release the findings publicly beggars belief.
Its role is to ensure councils follow the Local Government Act because councils are funded with public money, and therefore the findings are in the public interest.
It's easy to blame the inspectorate but, as we have previously reported, it is horribly under-resourced and as a result, the state government's commitment to the watchdog has to be questioned not only in terms of financial support but legislative powers.
The findings that long-serving councillors and former mayors Michael Neoh and Kylie Gaston had contravened the Local Government Act are important. Equally important is the inspectorate's decision to not prosecute the pair.
In essence, the inspectorate found Mr Neoh and Ms Gaston had sought legal advice about sacking the CEO without a formal vote, something they were unaware of and something the law firm had seemingly failed to mention. Ironically, they had the numbers for a formal resolution of council...but only if they had known. They rightly feel aggrieved because in their minds they did what they were advised. But given their years of experience, should they have known they needed the resolution?
The three who initiated the complaint, then-mayor Tony Herbert, Peter Sycopoulis and Robert Anderson, said the findings vindicated their stance.
They were right formal procedures needed to be followed to the letter of the Act.
Effectively, a move to oust a CEO a majority didn't want brought down an entire team of councillors, whose successors then voted to oust the same CEO. The acrimony could have been avoided if the original legal advice had been right. Instead it will go down as an ugly, messy chapter in the city's history no one can be proud of.
