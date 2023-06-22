Police are requesting information from the public to find a white 2011 Toyota HiLux stolen from a property near the Ryan Corner Wind Farm on the Port Fairy-Hamilton Road.
The vehicle - registration number plates 1IN-3PT - was stolen overnight Wednesday is valued at more than $25,000.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it's believed that the theft of two vehicles from that area south of Orford may be linked.
He said a white Isuzu utility was stolen from a neighbouring property near the Ryan Corner wind farm and it was recovered at Warrnambool's Brierly Reserve, off Moore Street, on Thursday morning.
The investigator said that multiple wheel tracks at Brierly indicated there were two vehicles there when the Isuzu ute was dumped.
Both vehicles were stolen from the Port Fairy-Hamilton Road area, about 20 kilometres north of Port Fairy.
Anyone with information is requested to immediately contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
