It will be a bittersweet moment when star Warrnambool Ranger Kane Ackerley lines up against Portland on Sunday.
The round eight clash in the South West Victoria league will be the 21-year-old's last for the club before he moves to the UK for three years on July 3.
Ackerley will reside in London where he is eager to immerse himself in English football culture and plans to find labouring or bar work.
The attacking midfielder has dreamed of making the move for years after growing up a passionate Chelsea fan in Warrnambool where interest in soccer is dwarfed by other sports.
"I just liked the soccer culture, it gets a bit of a bad name down here so I thought if you head over there no one will talk bad about it," he said. "It'll be unreal.
"I've always wanted to go since I was 13 so it's pretty much the main reason I'm going because I always used to watch the (English Premier League) games and that and now finally hopefully I get to watch a few games."
As excited as Ackerley is for the adventure ahead, he admitted it would be sad farewelling Rangers after three years.
"I'm keen, it'll be a good game(against Portland)," he said. "But I'm a bit sad to be leaving I suppose. I've been having fun this year, it's been real fun."
Ackerley played with Ballarat City in the National Premier League juniors during his later teenage years before joining Rangers in 2021 after growing tired of the two-hour commute to Ballarat.
Across the 2021-22 campaigns he netted 18 goals for Rangers in the Ballarat and District league, winning their best and fairest award last year.
The club moved to the South West league this season and sits third, with Ackerley having scored twice so far. The Warrnambool City Council employee is hoping to finish his season on a high this weekend and believes the side is capable of reaching the grand final. Once in England he plans to find a club to represent and play at the highest level he can.
"It probably won't be too high but I'll try to play a bit harder than the average Sunday league," he said. "I'll have a bit of a crack anyway."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
