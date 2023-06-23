Terang Mortlake open grade netballer Hollie Castledine didn't expect to be departing her home town club and playing in a new league with fresh faces on the court until it simply just happened.
Fast forward 11 rounds into her first season in the Hampden league and the emerging defender is loving the "change of scenery" after crossing over from Timboon Demons, where she captained the A grade team in 2022.
The former Warrnambool and District league star - who runs and operates her business Hollie Castledine Beauty in Timboon - said it was a move which had been beneficial for her both on and off the court.
"I think the move has been even better than what I expected, I'm absolutely loving it," she said.
"It's more of a challenge every week definitely, every game is genuinely so tough to play in. It's been really, really good. It's a lot faster, everything is just that bit more tense. It's tougher to play in I guess.
Everything is just that bit more tense. It's tougher to play in I guess.- Hollie Castledine
"But for me, I just wanted a change of scenery to be honest.
"My whole life is in Timboon basically and I wanted to broaden my horizons.
"I really wanted to meet some new people and be more challenged with my game which I have."
She said there was never any real plans to depart the Demons at the end of 2022, where she led the club to a semi-final appearance.
"I didn't even see it coming until really last minute," she said.
"But the club and coaches were really supportive in me trying Hampden and doing my own thing, everyone was really good about it."
The opportunity to lock down a spot in the Bloods' defensive unit had been an enjoyable challenge and was now flourishing in her role under mentor Sharni Moloney.
The Bloods have a four-win, six-loss record and sit seventh on the table but have enjoyed some strong wins, including last weekend's comprehensive 72-35 win against Camperdown.
She said the growth from the group was clear to see as the year had progressed.
"I've loved playing down there, I've got to play with Emma Lucas quite a lot and then recently we've had a bit of a switch and Alice Kain has played a bit more as goal-keeper so that's exciting having a junior in there," she said.
"She's stepped into the role really well.
"I missed three weeks through the middle of the season and when I got back it was obvious the team had grown and learnt a lot since then."
The Bloods will play North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield on Saturday before the Hampden league bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.