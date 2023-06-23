The Standard
Warrnambool arts precinct F Project celebrates a decade

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 23 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:15pm
Warrnambool arts precinct F Project has gone from strength-to-strength since moving to a former funeral home a decade ago. This month the unique volunteer-run organisation celebrates the milestone with plans to transform the space to include new youth programs, international artist residencies and community markets, music and performances as it looks to the future.

