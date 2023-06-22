We hope he'll hit the ground running when he gets here.- Kyall Timms
One of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's star spinners and an overseas batter piling on the runs in the UK will call Allansford-Panmure home in season 2023-24.
The division one club has signed dual Russells Creek premiership gun Shiwantha Kumara next season, with the star tweaker coming off an astonishing season with ball in hand, snaring 22 wickets at an average of just eight.
Across 45 division one matches for Creek, Kumara took 66 wickets including playing a significant part in the club's staggering run of premiership success.
Gators coach Kyall Timms said a strong relationship with new captain Shashan Silva, who has also crossed over from Creek, was a catalyst in the move.
"They're best mates and Sash's brother-in-law so they're very close," he said. "We've got some really good talent in our spin bowling already with Simon Richardson and Paddy Hewson so to get an additional option is great.
"We had an opportunity to shore up that area and speaking to Shiv, he was very keen to sign up and he's really keen to play under Shashan's leadership."
The Gators have also confirmed the signing of Barbados batter Kevon Beckles as their overseas import this season, with the top-order player currently playing club cricket in the UK but has significant experience playing cricket around the world.
Timms said the experienced batter would add a layer of class to the division one batting group.
"He's doing really well in the UK, his first seven games he's made three fifties and a few short of a hundred so he's in good form," he said.
"Last year we made a lot of progress from years prior so we've identified some gaps in our division one squad and that was depth in our top-order. Kevon is a batter who will bat in the top-four and then adding Sash, that really strengthens our batting.
"We'll look for him to bring some experience. He's played some first-class cricket at Barbados and a good standard over in the UK from what I've been told so hopefully he'll be in form when he comes.
"We hope he'll hit the ground running when he gets here."
He added the club was working hard to ensure Beckles made it to Australia this summer with sporting visa rules changing.
"We're working through it at the moment," he said. "Because of the changes there's a bit of work to do but we're confident that we'll get him here. We're on to it nice and early and there's a few ways around the changes."
The Gators - who are in talks on a few more potential recruits - have already announced young gun Matt Gome from Brierly-Christ Church as another recruit to bolster the batting stocks.
