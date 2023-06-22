The Standard
Allansford-Panmure signs Shiwantha Kumara, overseas import Kevon Buckles for season 2023-24

By Nick Creely
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
We hope he'll hit the ground running when he gets here.

- Kyall Timms
Shiwantha Kumara, pictured with Russells Creek in last year's semi-final, has signed with Allansford-Panmure. Picture by Sean McKenna

One of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's star spinners and an overseas batter piling on the runs in the UK will call Allansford-Panmure home in season 2023-24.

