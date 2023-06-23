With the ongoing controversy over the proposed new art gallery, and the mayor's insistence that this is something Warrnambool needs, would it not instead be sensible to repurpose an existing structure?
With the Fletcher Jones building up for sale, the money earmarked for building a new gallery from scratch could be diverted to purchase and renovate this location into the gallery. This would also allow the council to preserve an iconic part of the town's history.
My own feelings are that another art gallery would be a waste of residents' money and the proposal that it will attract tourists all the way from major population centres is unlikely. Certainly I don't see how the gallery could ever be financially viable.
As an alternative, we should be increasing our provision for tourists (and locals) with children. Warrnambool badly needs a high-quality indoor play centre for children.
This would generate jobs and a significant year-round income considering our weather and lack of similar resources. A council-run facility like this could either be built de-novo on one of the new industrial estates, or potentially even share space in the Fletcher Jones complex.
Ultimately, investing in servicing families is far better and a reliable financial prospect for this town to bet on than courting evanescent and theoretical culture tourists.
Phillip Maude, Warrnambool
Congratulations to the Warrnambool City Council for making the white elephant with no name opposite their office a tourist attraction.
The Warrnambool Art Gallery now has a name on the front of the building. I, for one, say it makes a difference, a place of distinction and destination.
Residents and tourists alike now have a real landmark destination to visit that they can find with ease. You might not be looking to go to WAG but now when you see the new signage you might think, "this looks interesting, I'm going to check it out".
With just an "A" Frame at the entrance, now a beautifully brilliant white building with large bold black writing that can be seen by both drivers and walkers coming from all directions saying "Warrnambool Art Gallery".
This change to the Art Gallery should make so many extra people want to come in and check it out. It will bring people down to the south end of Liebig Street where they will park their cars and go to the Art Gallery.
This is a big WIN-WIN for the WCC, more visitors and tourists to WAG, more parking fees collected, more people shopping and eating in the slow south end of the CBD.
WCC should leave the Warrnambool Art Gallery just as it is, while letting residents and tourists enjoy the beauty of the building.
Please do not go changing the colours on the outside as the building now makes a statement that says "I am the Warrnambool Art Gallery".
The Warrnambool Art Gallery might cost ratepayers about $1 million yearly but you must remember the magnificent art on display is worth it.
Alexandra North, Warrnambool
Despite more than 50 per cent of road deaths occurring on dilapidated regional Victorian roads, I am disappointed to read the state Labor government's $694 million 'Road Blitz to get Families Home Sooner and Safe' is only getting families home sooner and safer if they live in Labor metropolitan electorates.
The premier routinely promises to "govern for all Victorians" and "deliver what matters". Victorians, especially regional Victorians, know that what matters are safe roads, yet under Labor they seemingly aren't included in the premier's "all Victorians" definition.
What matters is the poor quality regional roads we drive on being invested in, so that we too can get home sooner and safer.
It's not just this particular program that is ripping off the regions either. The recent state budget sees a 37 per cent cut to road maintenance funding, from $702 million to just $442 million. It may shock readers, but when my predecessor Dr Denis Napthine was premier 10 years ago, the budget's roads maintenance funding was higher.
The real-world impact of Labor's economic negligence is that fewer roads will get fixed, potholes will get larger, delays will be longer and lives will potentially be put at risk. It's a recipe for disaster.
When Labor wastes billions on major projects in Melbourne, it's regional Victorians who continually miss out. Our community is tired of being ignored by a premier who can't see past the West Gate Bridge.
Roma Britnell, South West Coast MP
No one will be surprised that our local member for Wannon, Dan Tehan, will oppose the Voice - after all he does serve on Dutton's front bench and, accordingly, must support his party's position.
We can be disappointed, however, and dismayed that he trots out old tropes to justify his views. Claiming everyone is equal so ought to be treated equally flies in the face of the failure to meet closing the gap targets.
Nine years of LNP governments saw no change in them at all. Favouring a legislated Voice instead shows his true colours. Legislation can be easily unlegislated. There's a clear track record of LNP governments doing that.
Given how close Wannon came last election to changing our federal representative, Tehan has given us a compelling reason why come next federal election, we need a new local voice which might reflect and represent residents' views.
Meanwhile, I'll be taking this opportunity to give our marginalised First Nations people a fighting chance to have a say to improve their lives by voting Yes to The Voice.
Marilyn Schroeder, Warrnambool
