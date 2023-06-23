The Standard
Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | June 24, 2023

June 24 2023 - 7:00am
Does Warrnambool need a new play centre? Picture Shutterstock
With the ongoing controversy over the proposed new art gallery, and the mayor's insistence that this is something Warrnambool needs, would it not instead be sensible to repurpose an existing structure?

