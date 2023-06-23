One of the finest properties in town | House of the Week

This is your opportunity to own one of the finest townhouses Warrnambool has to offer.
The residence is brilliantly designed to resonate with those who seek sophistication and style.
Situated in one of Warrnambool's most coveted pockets is this impeccably built, low maintenance three bedroom townhouse really does tick all the boxes.
Falk & Co - Warrnambool selling agent David Falk says 5/209 Liebig Street in Warrnambool brings "something outstanding and quite special" to the market.
"It really is a premium build and it's had a lot of thought go into it by its current owner, who was the builder," David says.
"It's a bespoke build and obviously the location is superb, it's in a court and easy walking distance to everything, the botanic gardens and town."
David says the townhouse is suited to a range of people, including a family with a hectic lifestyle that doesn't need a garden, but ideally a retired couple or downsizers.
"One of the major points is that the master bedroom is downstairs, so whoever buys it wouldn't have to go upstairs unless they really wanted to, or they could put a lift in of course," he says.
From the moment you walk through the front door you will be impressed by the Wormy Chestnut floorboards and sense of space. The ground floor comprises entrance hall and open plan kitchen, dining and living area, all which opens onto the private undercover terrace perfect for enjoying all year round entertaining.
In addition, the master bedroom on the ground floor boasts an amazing walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite bathroom, not to mention the study with built-in stone desk tops, laundry and oversized double garage that includes excellent storage and access to the rear courtyard.
The first floor has two queen size bedrooms both with built-in robes, family bathroom with a freestanding bath tub and separate shower along with a powder room.
An elegant family living room with superb large window overlook the courtyard and tri door opening onto the balcony with views over to North Warrnambool and beyond.
Additional comforts of this home include ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning, gas log fire in the main living, Miele appliances and fresh rainwater plumbed to kitchen.
An inspection will surely impress.
