5/209 Liebig Street, Warrnambool | It ticks all the boxes

June 24 2023 - 9:00am
One of the finest properties in town | House of the Week
  • 5/209 Liebig Street, Warrnambool
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • Sale via EOI, closing June 30 at 2pm
  • Agency: Falk & Co - Warrnambool. David Falk, 0407 878 213 or Pia Falk, 0417 153 961
  • Inspect: Saturday, June 24 between 11am and 11.30am

This is your opportunity to own one of the finest townhouses Warrnambool has to offer.

