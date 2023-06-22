Koroit's Kayla Grant has thanked the community for their continued support of her business.
Ms Grant is celebrating a win in the Moyne Shire Love Local Awards.
Her business, Black Crow Barbers, was named the winner of the best customer service category.
It follows the business being runner-up in the category last year.
"I was so surprised to win, half of my clients don't have social media so it is nice to think they went out of their way to vote for me," Ms Grant said.
"Listening to the feedback at the awards from my clients was a bit emotional actually.
"They come in to get a haircut but a lot also enjoy having a good chat.
"It's nice to know I'm making a positive difference to a lot of people."
Ms Grant opened Black Crow Barbers in 2019 and said the business was flying along.
Runner-up in the category was another Koroit business, Hayven Beauty.
The Kirkstall Hotel won the Most Community Focused category, with Port Fairy Medical Clinic runner-up.
Alexo Pizza and Bistro in Port Fairy was crowned the Most Innovative Business, with Koroit's other hairdresser, Deta Hair and Beauty, runner-up.
The Made in Moyne category was won by Port Fairy Coffee Roasters, with Port Fairy Candle Company runner-up.
More than 3000 votes were recorded across the categories.
The awards were presented by Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster at a ceremony on Wednesday.
