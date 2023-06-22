Corangamite Lions' division one men's team is reaping the rewards of genuine hard work so far this season, according to co-coach Bruno Chiesa.
The South West Victoria Football Association club, which sits second on the table after a 4-2 win against Warrnambool Rangers last round, are flying under the leadership of Chiesa and his co-coach Jamie Norton.
"It's a pretty good result given the strength of the Rangers' team. They gave us a red-hot game but credit to our guys to get the points," Chiesa said of the impressive win. "It's a testament to what the group has put in this season, from pre-season all the way through to now and that's from methodology and tactics too."
Chiesa said the Lions - who face their second bye in three weeks this weekend - would prefer to keep the momentum rolling but will look to freshen up and tackle the pointy-end of the season.
"We had a bye last week too so it's probably not ideal to be honest," he said. "It's good to get a freshen up but we'll keep training, but without a lot of match play it can go either way in a sense where you'd rather keep that tempo up and that only happens when you're playing.
"I trust the players to stay sharp and keep training though."
The experienced mentor said his group had a couple of injuries to manage but was confident they would be ready for their next clash against Portland, which won't be until Sunday, July 16
"We've got a few with a niggles at the moment, a few of our senior boys and one or two have a few tweaks so the weeks off won't do us harm but when you're winning and playing well you want to keep playing," he said.
"We'll take the week off but we want to get back into it against Portland, they're on a decent run of form."
