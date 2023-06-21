Warrnambool police highway patrol officers have been stunned to intercept a woman travelling at 146km/h on the Cobden-Warrnambool at Glenfyne.
The 66-year-old was pulled over at 8.15am Wednesday and issued a $786 infringement notice as well as a six-month licence suspension.
Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae, the south-west police road safety adviser, said it was extremely disappointing to see an experienced driver choosing to behave in such a manner.
"There is not an excuse for anyone to drive on south-west roads like this," she said.
"Speeding is one of the highest contributing factors to road trauma, involving serious injuries and fatalities.
"We've already had too many road traumas in the region this year, highlighted by the single-vehicle collision at Bochara late last month which resulted in the deaths of four people.
"It's also been extremely wet and we're requesting motorists drive to the conditions, obey all the road rules and give themselves every chance to get to their destination safely.
"It's disappointing and frustrating to see an experienced driver behave in this manner."
A Warrnambool highway patrol spokesperson said the area was known to be a hot-spot for accidents.
"It's far too fast on that particular road," he said.
"We've had a lot of road trauma on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road, that's just far too fast in anybody's book."
Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said the Cobden-Warrnambool Road intercept was just around the corner from a serious rollover on the Terang-Cobden Road on Tuesday morning.
A Cobden man in his early 20s involved in that collision was fortunate to avoid serious injury or death.
There have been 11 lives lost on south-west roads this year, well up on the average for this time of the year.
On Victorian roads there have been 147 lives lost this year, compared to 113 for the same time last year.
