How sextortion cost a lonely man $33k and the respect of his family

The perils of online dating have been laid bare after a 62-year-old man was blackmailed out of $33,000 and suffered humiliation in front of friends and family.
Shynae Hinge-Black, a 29-year-old originally from Colac, appeared in the dock at the County Court in Ballarat to plead guilty to blackmailing the man, after the pair began messaging each other online in September 2021.
Contact between the two began after the 62-year-old man signed up to an online dating service called "sugardaddymeet.com".
The man began using the service after his 82-year-old wife, who had dementia and was no longer sexually active due to her illness, told the man he should find another woman.
Hinge-Black and the man's online relationship quickly evolved to include sexualised and playful banter between the two.
The pair shared intimate images to each other and details of their personal circumstances.
By agreement, on September 27, 2021, the man transferred Hinge-Black $500 for the purpose of buying lingerie, with the expectation she would send him photos of her wearing it.
The amount was the first of many voluntary payments made to Hinge-Black prior to the blackmail beginning, totalling $83,899 between 20 payments.
The court heard by November 9, 2021, it became apparent to the man that Hinge-Black had been using him for money, and had been making up excuses not to meet in person despite the end of COVID-19 lockdown rules.
The man eventually blocked Hinge-Black's mobile number, and began deleting messages between them.
About November 17, 2021, Hinge-Black contacted the man via Instagram and threatened to send intimate images he had sent her to his daughter-in-law and friends on social media.
As the man did not want the images to be leaked, he transferred a total of $17,000 into Hinge-Black's bank account in two transactions.
On December 1, 2021, Hinge-Black again blackmailed the man, messaging him about supposed evidence she had that he had been messaging a 14-year-old girl.
Feeling threatened, the man transferred another $16,000 into Hinge-Black's account.
On March 16, 2022, Hinge-Black was arrested and interviewed at the Colac Police Station in relation to the blackmail.
At Wednesday's hearing in the County Court at Ballarat, a victim impact statement from the 62-year-old man was read aloud, detailing the emotional trauma the episode had on him.
The man recounted having to spend Christmas alone as a result of the blackmail, being alienated from friends and family, and significant mental health issues.
"It has been a year since this happened, and my relationship to my family has not yet recovered, and I doubt it will," the man said in a statement.
He also mentioned the financial damage incurred from taking out portions of his superannuation for the payments.
A barrister for Hinge-Black told the court she had been heavily using methamphetamine and GHB at the time of the offending, and regretted her behaviour.
Judge Smallwood opted to have Hinge-Black assessed for a community corrections order, but did not rule out a term of imprisonment.
The matter was adjourned for sentencing on Friday.
