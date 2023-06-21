The Terang community will gather to discuss the future of aged care in the town as the closure of May Noonan looms.
The Terang Progress Association has organised a community forum, to be held July 5, in response to Lyndoch Living's announcement it would close May Noonan aged care as early as next month.
Progress association president Ken McSween said the forum topic was 'what does the future of aged care look like in Terang?'
He said a panel of MPs and aged care representatives would answer questions and contribute to the conversation.
Mr McSween said Lyndoch Living had committed to sending a senior representative to the forum.
Community members will be able to submit questions to the panel via a box at Terang businesses, with the stores yet-to-be confirmed.
Mr McSween said the forum would be live streamed on the Terang: small town, big heart Facebook page which would also allow May Noonan residents' family members and other interested community members living in other locations to participate.
It will be held at the Terang Civic Centre, July 5 at 7pm.
