'Far too fast': Motorist allegedly clocked at 146 km/h

Police have issued a warning for motorists to slow down after a 66-year-old woman was allegedly caught driving at 146 km/h in Glenfyne this morning.
The female motorist was spotted by Warrnambool Highway Patrol members at 8.15am this morning on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road, a 100 km/h zone.
She was issued a $786 fine and her licence was suspended for six months.
A Warrnambool Highway Patrol spokesperson said the area was known to be a hot-spot for accidents.
"It's far too fast on that particular road," he said.
"We've had a lot of road trauma on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road, that's just far too fast in anybody's book."
So far, 147 lives have been lost on Victorian roads this year, compared to 113 at this time last year.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
