Carlton defender Annie Lee is looking forward to seeing plenty of familiar faces on the sidelines during the Blues' open training session at Reid Oval on Saturday.
Lee, 19, is enjoying the Blues' pre-season camp in Warrnambool, a city she was born in and often holidays in at Christmas and Easter time.
"It's always good to come back here," she said. "I think I had some family here at the start of this training session (on Thursday) and I already know there is going to be family here on Saturday."
With the Blues in their first pre-season under new coach Mat Buck, Lee, the daughter of former Hampden league footballer Laurie Lee, called upon her father's knowledge of her new mentor.
"I remember telling my dad and he gave me the insight on the connections there," she said. "Realising Bucky was from Warrnambool was pretty cool to sort of relate to and know him a bit more personally. Having him as coach has been really good, he's setting really high standards."
Lee praised the club's talent to come out of the south-west, with captain Kerryn Peterson also born in Warrnambool and Koroit footballer Tom Couch a new assistant coach.
"There are some great clubs around like Koroit and Port Fairy, to get them coming here to an elite club like Carlton is just great representation," she said.
Lee said the new-look coaching staff had its players focused on forward-defensive pressure.
"Our key focus is to really push up with intent," she said. "And just going over high performance, we really want to set high standards this season. It's giving 100 percent every training, no matter where we're training."
Ahead of her third AFLW season, Lee is looking to take the game on more when the Blues' 2023 season begins at the end of August.
"There is so much learning for me to improve on, but for me, it's to take the game on, play on instinct," she said. "But I'm also someone who bases my game on being neat with my skills, hitting my kicks and handballs."
Lee said she hoped to see plenty of Blues supporters on Saturday for the club's final training session at Reid Oval from 10am.
"We love seeing our fans from everywhere in Victoria and Australia," she said. "People here in Warrnambool are quite far from Melbourne so they don't get to experience footy as much... that's why I think it's so great to come out to these places."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
