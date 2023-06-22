Professional and novice cyclists alike are gearing up for the Thunder Point Winter Series this weekend.
The Warrnambool Mountain Bike Club and the Warrnambool Cycling Club have teamed up to run three events this season on the reserve's trails.
Warrnambool Mountain Bike Club treasurer Graeme Wines said this year's series was unique in being open not just to mountain bikes, but also gravel and cyclocross bikes (a cross between mountain and road bikes).
"The course, being also open to gravel and cyclocross bikes, will not use the most technical of the mountain bike trails," he told The Standard.
Mr Wines said both seasoned and amateur riders were welcome at the event.
"Riders will still need some level of off-road riding skills, but there is the option of walking over the small number of obstacles. So all riders are welcome to come and have a go," he said.
While the clubs are still finalising the exact race format, it will likely involve a race of around 45-60 minutes and a relay race.
Entrants don't need to be members of either club to participate, but will need to hold an AusCycling racing licence.
"Anyone without one of these can access a four week free trial or one day race licence," Mr Wines said.
Registrations will be open from 9.30am this Sunday, with racing to start at 10am. The other races of this series will take place on July 30 and August 27.
"The Winter Series has been one of our most supported events in the past, and with Warrnambool Cycling Club coming on board we're expecting really good numbers," Mr Wines said.
