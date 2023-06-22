The Standard
Warrnambool bike clubs team up to run new and improved event

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 22 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 11:00am
Registrations will be open from 9.30am, with racing to start at 10am. File pictures
Registrations will be open from 9.30am, with racing to start at 10am.

Professional and novice cyclists alike are gearing up for the Thunder Point Winter Series this weekend.

