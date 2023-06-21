Thousands of rainbow trout will be poured into south-west waterways in an attempt to hook in young anglers these school holidays.
Eleven lakes and lagoons across the Western District will soon been re-stocked with 3450 rainbow trout as part of the Victorian Government's Go Fishing Victoria program.
Minister for Outdoor Recreation Sonya Kilkenny said the advanced yearlings would be suitable to be caught immediately, with the species providing a good option for children or those learning to fish because they're easier to catch and take a variety of baits and lures.
"Holidays are a great opportunity to get kids into the great outdoors and wetting a line for a rainbow trout gives you the chance to make lasting memories while introducing young fishers to a new pastime," she said.
"Family Fishing Lakes are located across Victoria and feature good access, regular stockings of catchable-size fish and many are located within suburban areas or close to town so kids everywhere can try their luck."
The full list of waterways set to be re-stocked across the south-west includes:
A daily bag limit of five trout applies. Just two can exceed 35 centimetres.
