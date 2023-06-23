The Standard
The number of applications to build new homes in Warrnambool has dropped

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 23 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 11:30am
The number of building applications for new homes in Warrnambool fell from 77 in last year's March quarter to 44 this quarter.
The number of building applications for new homes in Warrnambool fell from 77 in last year's March quarter to 44 this quarter.

The number of applications to build new homes in Warrnambool has dropped by 43 per cent in the March quarter.

